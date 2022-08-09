Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after acquiring an additional 193,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,557,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,690,000 after buying an additional 227,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $279,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

