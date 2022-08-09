Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday Price Performance

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,390.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

