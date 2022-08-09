Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,810 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 105,996 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Lyft worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LYFT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

