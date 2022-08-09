Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 438,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,838,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Coterra Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,135,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $178,087,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,122,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,183,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $36.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

