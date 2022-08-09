Monroe Capital’s (MRCC) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

MRCC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Shares of MRCC opened at $9.06 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $196.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 327,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 29.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.