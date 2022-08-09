Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. Movado Group has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $831.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,994 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 164,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Further Reading

