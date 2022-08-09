M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in M&T Bank by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

MTB opened at $179.26 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day moving average is $170.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

