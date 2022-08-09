M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,880 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.2 %

TEL opened at $132.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.51.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.