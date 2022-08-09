M&T Bank Corp Acquires 703 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Avalara by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Avalara by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

