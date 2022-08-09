M&T Bank Corp Buys 4,097 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

CBRE opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

