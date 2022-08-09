M&T Bank Corp Buys 753 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $280.83 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.82.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

