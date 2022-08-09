M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

