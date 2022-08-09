M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $464.05 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $466.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Barclays lowered Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $436.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.72.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

