M&T Bank Corp Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 2,251,340 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,622,000 after buying an additional 475,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,574,000 after buying an additional 482,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,301,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 22.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,606,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,627,000 after buying an additional 1,024,734 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

