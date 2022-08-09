M&T Bank Corp Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $482.53 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $497.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

