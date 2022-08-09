M&T Bank Corp Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Cintas by 25.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 28.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $425.61 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.77.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

