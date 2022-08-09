M&T Bank Corp Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 519.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after buying an additional 154,779 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 457,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,005,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Shares of VEEV opened at $225.66 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $339.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.39 and its 200-day moving average is $199.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

