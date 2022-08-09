M&T Bank Corp Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,074,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

