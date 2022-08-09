M&T Bank Corp Has $3.75 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

SE stock opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.60. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.60. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

