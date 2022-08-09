M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Realty

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

