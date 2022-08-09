M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $9,554,000. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 19,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 1.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,608 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 28.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 220.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graco Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NYSE:GGG opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

