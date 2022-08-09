M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

LECO stock opened at $141.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.43.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

