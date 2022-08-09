M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 31.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 42.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Biogen by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $217.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.32 and a 200 day moving average of $209.03. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $351.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

