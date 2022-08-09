M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,004 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average is $98.06. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

