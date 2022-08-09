M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,584 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Yum China by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 3,028.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Yum China by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

