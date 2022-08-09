M&T Bank Corp Sells 206 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of NewMarket worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NEU opened at $300.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.40 and a 200-day moving average of $319.03. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.36. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $285.60 and a one year high of $378.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

