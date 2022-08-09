M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,258 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 131.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 19,127 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2,541.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 313,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 301,405 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 150,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

