M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,258 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 131.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 19,127 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2,541.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 313,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 301,405 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 150,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74.
AMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
