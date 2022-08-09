M&T Bank Corp Sells 366 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

KR stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

