Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

