Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $229.02 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,768. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

