Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 129.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $78.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.54.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

