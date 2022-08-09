Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 70,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of DUK opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.76%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.