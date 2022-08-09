Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 4,297 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 147,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $273.80 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $227.97 and a 12 month high of $327.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.70.

