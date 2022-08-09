Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 690 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $62.53 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.553 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

