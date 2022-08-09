Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,401,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,326,000 after buying an additional 116,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 497,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after buying an additional 92,051 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,299,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FVAL stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64.

