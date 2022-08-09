NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.43.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $14.44 on Monday. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The business had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 66,499 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

