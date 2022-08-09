National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 2,395 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,323,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 165.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,405 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $157.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.69. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $176.73.

