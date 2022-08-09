National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 29,645 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 1,976.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Camping World were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Camping World by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. Raymond James increased their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Insider Activity at Camping World

Camping World Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CWH opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.79.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.26%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

