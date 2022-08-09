National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NVR were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in NVR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in NVR by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $4,374.00 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,237.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,527.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $82.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

