National Bank of Canada FI Has $761,000 Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Maximus were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,074,000 after buying an additional 193,816 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,501,000 after buying an additional 81,037 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,439,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,707,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,153,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $69.90. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $88.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

