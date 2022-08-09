National Bank of Canada FI Invests $852,000 in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,007 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSAC. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
