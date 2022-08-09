National Bank of Canada FI Invests $852,000 in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,007 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSAC. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Shares of BSAC opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.