National Bank of Canada FI Sells 20,126 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,126 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Copart were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,776,000 after buying an additional 156,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.59.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

