National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,416 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.