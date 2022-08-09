New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFE. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 216.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

