New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.81. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. Research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $127,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $111,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $127,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $111,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $115,447.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,847 shares of company stock worth $3,694,801. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

