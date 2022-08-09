New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Quaker Chemical worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.3 %

KWR opened at $186.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.71. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.34. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

