New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,033 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of MasTec worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.82.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.97.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

