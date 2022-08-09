News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,106 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,958 shares during the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,074,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,694 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of News by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,045,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,752,000 after purchasing an additional 874,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Macquarie cut News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

News Stock Up 2.1 %

NWSA opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile



News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

