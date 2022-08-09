NEXGEL (NXGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

NXGL opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. NEXGEL has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on NEXGEL to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

