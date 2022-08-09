Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nine Energy Service Stock Up 6.2 %

NINE stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nine Energy Service

In other Nine Energy Service news, Director Darryl Keith Willis sold 22,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $60,208.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,948 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

